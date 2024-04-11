New Adventures In Sound Art Presents: Springscapes Series

New Adventures in Sound Art presents its 2024 edition of Springscapes, an annual series that highlights the dramatic changes that take place in the natural soundscape from winter to spring and includes installations, workshops and live-stream events. This year’s series also includes a special concert celebrating birth with works by Susan Frykberg and Soft Alchemy.

“The Re-birth and regeneration of spring is evident in the soundscape, in the budding trees and in the changes in rhythms within communities in the North. These themes will be evidenced in the ever-changing sounds of spring provided by members of the region and included in the surround sound exhibition at NAISA. The transformation of birth and renewal will also be the focus of the special concert on the eve of Mother’s Day as well as in the annual Reveil broadcast which travels the earth on the first weekend in May.” — Darren Copeland, Artistic Director, New Adventures in Sound Art

Almaguin Community Soundscapes – https://naisa.ca/installations/upcoming-installations/

The spring season is a special time of the year in the Almaguin Highlands as the snow melts, the ice breaks up on the lakes and the arrival of insects and birds is loudly announced by the sounds made by peepers. The AlmaguinCommunity Soundscapes installation surrounds visitors with these sounds contributed by residents in the local region and updated weekly to reflect sounds of the most recent weeks. Exhibit open until June 17. Listen online to the soundscapes on the Aporee Sound Map.

NAISA welcomes residents in the Almaguin Highlands to contribute the spring soundscapes from their homes (equipment provided). Please visit NAISA or phone/email to make arrangements.

Wetland Earth Day Broadcast

Listen on on NAISA Radio

NAISA Radio will be among the international broadcast partners for the Wetland Project on Earth Day (April 22). Listeners can immerse themselves in the 24 hour circadian rhythm of the soundscape from ṮEḴTEḴSEN marsh in un-surrendered W̱SÁNEĆ territory (Saturna Island, British Columbia).

Reflections on Birth – concert of works by Soft Alchemy and the late Susan Frykberg – https://naisa.ca/performances/upcoming-performances/

On May 11 at 7 pm, the eve of Mother’s Day, NAISA presents a concert of works that reflect on giving birth. The late Susan Frykberg’s Audio Birth Project from 1996-97 consists of works that center around interviews with Frykberg’s sisters and mother on giving birth. Simula by Soft Alchemy is a five movement audio-visual piece that is a reflection on the emotional journey experienced by three Mothers. This concert is sponsored by the Canadian Music Centre, Ontario’s concert sponsorship program.

Reveil Dawn Live-Stream Broadcast

Listen on the Reveil Portal or on NAISA Radio

Reveil is a 24+1 hr radio broadcast starting at midnight on May 4 that follows sunrise around the earth on Dawn Chorus Day, traveling west on live audio streams sent in by live-streamers at daybreak from their locations, creating a collective audit of planetary soundworlds over one earth day. To stream the sounds of daybreak from your location visit the Soundtent website.

Soundscape Weekend Intensive – Dawn / Dusk Reimagined – https://naisa.ca/education/workshops/

The annual soundscape weekend intensive takes place on May 3 to 5 at Warbler’s Roost, a rural 14-acre property 22 km west of the village of South River, Ontario. This year’s edition will focus on recording, editing and composing soundscape compositions, or field recording works, that reimagine dusk and dawn. The skills acquired from the workshop can be applied to sound recording and audio production techniques for a variety of artistic and ecological projects. All levels of Experience are welcome.

New Adventures in Sound Art is a non-profit media art organization in South River Ontario that is funded in part by the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council and the Department of Canadian Heritage. NAISA would also like to thank Charles Street Video, Reuten Construction, the Crystal Cave and Gift Shoppe, the Canadian Music Centre and Warbler’s Roost for their sponsorship support of this year’s edition of the Springscapes series

What: Springscapes https://naisa.ca/festivals/springscapes/

Where: NAISA North Media Arts Centre, 313 Highway 124, South River

and online at https://www.naisa.ca/naisa-radio/

NAISA is wheelchair accessible

When: April 4 to June 17, 2024

Cost: Variable (see event details)