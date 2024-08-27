Cumberland Beach Resident Is $50,000 Richer after Winning With Instant Casino

Lucas Kitchen of Cumberland Beach is $50,000 richer after winning with INSTANT $50K CASINO.

INSTANT $50K CASINO is available for $50 a play and the top prize is $50,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.68. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer/On The Run on West Street in Orillia.

