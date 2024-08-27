YWCA Muskoka Announces Fall 50/50 Raffle Fundraiser

YWCA Muskoka is excited to announce their fall online 50/50 raffle fundraiser is now open. Community members – and anyone over 18 living in Ontario – can purchase tickets online to win cash at: www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/ywca-muskoka

Tickets are 3 for $10; 10 for $20; 50 for $50, 200 for $100.

The winner takes home half the proceeds; the other half supports YWCA’s programs and services for youth across Muskoka region. YWCA Muskoka is a local charity that champions positive change for girls, women and gender diverse people in Muskoka. YMCA focuses on preventing gender-based violence, building economic resilience, and promoting mental health and wellbeing.

Tickets are available until Friday Oct 4, 2024 and the draw will take place on October 7.