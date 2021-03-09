Vacay.ca Ranks 20 Best Places For Post-Pandemic Travel In Canada

South Okanagan consists of two main centres — Penticton and Osoyoos — and six small municipalities — Naramata , Peachland , Summerland , Okanagan Falls , Oliver , and Kaleden . “This year, given what the world is going through, South Okanagan was a clear choice for the No. 1 spot in our rankings because of all of the outdoor activities it offers and the sense of safety you feel once you’re there,” Vacay.ca Co-founder Adrian Brijbassi says.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” says Brad Morgan, Marketing Director of Travel Penticton and Managing Partner of Visit South Okanagan. “The diversity of experiences and the connectivity of the partner communities is what attracts visitors to the South Okanagan. We have something for everyone and the scenic route that connects us makes for a day-tripper’s paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors when the time is right.”

While British Columbia places five locations on the list, Atlantic Canada enters six. The region whose stance against COVID-19 was for much of 2020 the hallmark of public-health response in the country features locations from all four provinces.

Full article: http://bit.ly/Vacay2021BestPlaces