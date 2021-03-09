Driver Charged After Collision On Hwy. 60

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:25 a.m., the Killaloe OPP responded to a two vehicle collision involving a passenger car and a SUV on Round Lake Road, and Highway 60, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

The northbound passenger car proceeded through the intersection and was struck by the westbound SUV. As a result of police investigation, the 56-year-old driver of the passenger car was charged with start from stopped position not in safety.

The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Both vehicles sustained damages and were towed. There were no reported injuries.