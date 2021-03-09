Items Stolen After Break And Enter In Algonquin Provincial Park

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1: 55 p.m. he Killaloe OPP responded to a break and enter to a permit office, located in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The permit office, closed for the season, had been entered into and two computer monitors stolen. The OPP Scenes of Crimes Officer (SOCO) attended the scene to process the area for evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca