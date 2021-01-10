Unwanted Person Charged With Impaired Driving

On Thursday December 31, 2020 at 10:30 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP say they responded to an unwanted person complaint. The suspect had driven away prior to police arrival however, officers were able to locate this vehicle on Highway 11 in Armour Township.

Police investigation revealed that Maria Soters, 34 years-of-age of Tiny Township had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear on Thursday January 28, 2021 in Sundridge court.