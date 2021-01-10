Boil Water Advisory Issued With Many Bracebridge Residents Reporting No Water

More to this story we first tod you about Saturday night.

The Town of Bracebridge advises that the District of Muskoka is experiencing a problem with the water distribution system due to a line break in the Wharf Road area, which affects water services throughout the Town of Bracebridge.

Crews have isolated the problem that they were able to locate Sunday morning and are re-pressuring the water distribution system.

Although water services are expected to be available by as early as Sunday afternoon, users must continue to boil their water for consumption purposes until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted, which may take several days.

The District of Muskoka will provide a more comprehensive update for the public this afternoon.

“Recognizing the impact of this outage, Town staff are working cooperatively with the District of Muskoka to ensure up-to-date information is provided to affected residents and businesses in Bracebridge,” said Mayor Smith. “District staff are working as quickly as possible to restore services; however, it is critical that users continue to boil their water until it is confirmed the water is safe for consumption. The District of Muskoka, in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, will advise residents when the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.”

Boil Water Advisory

A Boil Water Advisory is being issued for the water system users in Bracebridge. This means those who take their water from the municipal system should temporarily not use it for the following uses: drinking; making juice, infant formula or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables; or, brushing teeth.

As an alternative, residents may temporarily get their drinking water from a source that is safe (Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant at 1601 Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge or locations in Gravenhurst that can be found here) or buy bottled water in the short-term. If you are accessing water taps or the water treatment plant, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering where necessary.

NOTE: With the the water outage, If any seniors in the community are in need of water, Team Manor is ready and available to porch drop off store bought water to seniors in need. Call 705-706-1490 or email the address water is needed to Stephanie.Bolger@themanoratgravenhurst.ca

More information will be provided as soon as an update is available

@Muskoka411 let’s us all give thanks and Pray for the safety of the workers in -17 degree weather repairing the water today. Thank you District of Muskoka workers. ❤️🙏 — Paul LeMay (@crkdjwlr) January 10, 2021