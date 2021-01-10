Boil Water Advisory Issued With Many Bracebridge Residents Reporting No Water

More to this story we first tod you about Saturday night.
The Town of Bracebridge advises that the District of Muskoka is experiencing a problem with the water distribution system due to a line break in the Wharf Road area, which affects water services throughout the Town of Bracebridge.
Crews have isolated the problem that they were able to locate Sunday morning and are re-pressuring the water distribution system.
Although water services are expected to be available by as early as Sunday afternoon, users must continue to boil their water for consumption purposes until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted, which may take several days.
The District of Muskoka will provide a more comprehensive update for the public this afternoon.
“Recognizing the impact of this outage, Town staff are working cooperatively with the District of Muskoka to ensure up-to-date information is provided to affected residents and businesses in Bracebridge,” said Mayor Smith. “District staff are working as quickly as possible to restore services; however, it is critical that users continue to boil their water until it is confirmed the water is safe for consumption. The District of Muskoka, in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, will advise residents when the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.”
Boil Water Advisory
A Boil Water Advisory is being issued for the water system users in Bracebridge. This means those who take their water from the municipal system should temporarily not use it for the following uses: drinking; making juice, infant formula or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables; or, brushing teeth.
As an alternative, residents may temporarily get their drinking water from a source that is safe (Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant at 1601 Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge or locations in Gravenhurst that can be found here) or buy bottled water in the short-term. If you are accessing water taps or the water treatment plant, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering where necessary.
NOTE: With the the water outage, If any seniors in the community are in need of water, Team Manor is ready and available to porch drop off store bought water to seniors in need. Call 705-706-1490 or email the address water is needed to Stephanie.Bolger@themanoratgravenhurst.ca
More information will be provided as soon as an update is available
@Muskoka411 let’s us all give thanks and Pray for the safety of the workers in -17 degree weather repairing the water today. Thank you District of Muskoka workers. ❤️🙏
— Paul LeMay (@crkdjwlr) January 10, 2021
My father in law has been up & working since MIDNIGHT to fix it.
Be patient people, and if I see ANYONE being rude…
— emily | she/her (@shinewithemily) January 10, 2021
So are water outages going to be common now like hydro outages?
I doubt where the line broke is the only spot the line is weak.
$2,400/year is typical for water and sewer in Muskoka.
Including the cost shown/hidden on your property taxes.
$1,200/year even if you are away and have ZERO usage.
AFTER $42,000 to hook up to the District’s poorly maintained systems.
Highest cost by far in Ontario.
For water that is off or can’t be used.
Muddy, yellow, high chlorine, low chlorine and even high Total Coliform sometimes.
Walkerton?
Sewer is worse. 1.13 MILLION litres of sewage spilled into Muskoka rivers and forests just in the last few years.
Not counting filling basements with sewage.
Of course central systems like water and sewer are, or soon will be, OBSOLETE.
Starting in very high cost areas like Muskoka.
Much, much cheaper, much, much more reliable independent systems exist now.
For documentation of all of the above search “Oppose Bracebridge Sewers”.
Cost is so high in Muskoka you can save $1,000/year with extreme water conservation.
Dear McCrank Resident get all the facts…..did you know the water and sewer plants cost many millions per year to run and you contribute a few thousand per year. Don’t ever compare Muskoka employees to a couple of Walkerton guys who did not care.
In Muskoka the municipal water is sometimes so full of chlorine you have to let it sit to dissipate the taste and stink according to the District.
Or just hold your nose.
Next time it could be not enough chlorine and the water is contaminated. Matter of time.
In 2014 9 samples showed high Total Coliform and one sample showed chlorine residual was less than half the required level. See District document PW-4-2015-2 on muskokacivicweb.
Search “Smell chlorine in Muskoka tap water? ‘It’s safe,’ staffer says”
Like I said all of the above statements are documented on the website. Including a chart from the District showing the exorbitant cost.
Video link to former finance Julie Stevens stating Muskoka is the highest cost in Ontario and 3.5X!! the cost to hook up compared to similar municipalities is also there.
Much cheaper alternatives are also listed there.
The water and sewer cost in Muskoka will likely balloon from $2,400/year to $3,000 to $4,000/year due to the latest financially disastrous project in Huntsville. $30-$65 million, likely to balloon to $100+ million. They have very little money for that project from the province or the feds.
Is that stopping them?
Nope.
Julie said she “doesn’t know” where they will get the money.
You can probably guess.
Baysville water and sewer ballooned over 4X from the first estimate.