Air Filtration Units Installed At NNDSB Schools

Near North District School Board has received Ministry of Education COVID-19 related funding in the amount of $356,200 to increase the efficiency of heating and ventilation (HVAC) systems to optimize air quality in NNDSB schools.

Facilities staff are in the process of installing the new HVAC equipment in all regions of NNDSB. The installation of portable classroom units will be completed by Jan.10, 2021. Installation of all other equipment should be complete by the end of January 2021.

The new units will optimize air quality in schools, improving the well-being of NNDSB students and staff and helping students and staff to be more productive and comfortable. Air quality is essential to a healthy building. It can impact a building’s structural integrity, energy efficiency and occupant health.

NNDSB continues to actively pursue opportunities to support the safety and well-being of students and staff. The board adheres to health and safety protocols as per the Ontario Government, Ministry of Education and local health authorities. NNDSB is grateful for Ministry of Education support.