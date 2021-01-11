Magnetawan Resident Charged After A Snow Vehicle Collision

Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single motorized snow vehicle collision (Thurs. Dec. 31, 2020 at 7 pm) involving one person on Sparks Street.

The Police investigation revealed that 59-year-old Andrew Dymond of Magnetawan had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled in court on Thursday January 28, 2021 in Sundridge