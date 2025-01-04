Unlocked Car Entry In Midland Followed By Wallet/Credit Card Theft Results In Numerous Charges For Tay Township Resident

An unlocked vehicle entry followed by the unlawful use of credit cards has resulted in numerous charges after investigation for a Tay Township resident.

A member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to a call placed by the victim to the OPP Communication Centre reporting the unlawful use of credit cards from a wallet that disappeared during the overnight of December 27/28,2024 from a parked vehicle on Aberdeen Boulevard, Midland.

Victim reported being notified by financial institutions of unauthorized transactions in excess of $500 and through investigation, the officer was able to identify a suspect and made an arrest at approximately 10:54 a.m. December 29, 2024.

Charged in connection to this investigation is Martin Moore 34 years of Tay Township with the following criminal offences.

Use of Credit Card (two counts)

Fraud Under $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada (three counts)

Breach of Recognizance

The accused has been released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 6, 2025.

Locking your vehicle does work and officers stress that you need to remove valuables such as wallets, purses and other valuable items and lock your vehicle to help prevent these crimes of opportunity from occurring in our community. It seems be a regular occurrence for officers to receive a report of a vehicle entry or a series of entries only to learn the vehicles were left unlocked or locked with valuables left out in plan sight causing an forced entry and theft. These types of thefts can lead to the loss of credit cards and other pieces of personal identification which can be used in fraud related occurrences.