Collingwood General And Marine Hospital Welcomes First Baby Of 2025

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is thrilled to welcome its first baby of 2025! Theo Daniel Hawthorne, born to proud mom Alexandra Hawthorne and weighing in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, made his debut at 6:52 p.m. on January 1, 2025.

This milestone marks a special moment for the family. Theo is Alexandra’s first child, and a first-generation Canadian, joining a family with strong Irish roots. Mom and Granny both hail from Ireland, while Pop Pop, a proud Canadian, adds a touch of homegrown heritage. With aviation running in the family – both Alexandra and Pop Pop are commercial pilots – perhaps one day Theo will inherit his family’s love for soaring to great heights!

Reflecting on her time at CGMH, Alexandra shared that Theo’s arrival was a true team effort: “My midwives were fantastic – they were my strength throughout the day. My labour and delivery nurses added to my great experience as they were superb coaches and guided and encouraged me all the way. The doctors kept me calm and comfortable and made me feel like I was in the most capable hands.”

The CGMH team extends heartfelt congratulations to Alexandra and her family. Welcoming a new life into the world is always special, and it is a joy to celebrate Theo’s arrival with our community.