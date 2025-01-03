New Year’s Baby At Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Shares Birthday With Mom

he first baby born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) in 2025 made her debut at 7:55 a.m. on January 2, sharing not only the New Year’s Baby title but also a birthday with her mother, who was unbelievably a New Year’s Baby herself.

Baby Emy’s arrival came more than 24 hours into the new year, just two minutes ahead of the hospital’s second baby of 2025. Her due date had been December 28, but Emy seemed to have her own plans—choosing to share this special date with her mom.

Weighing in at 6 lbs., 6 oz., Emy is the first child of Rebecca and Ethan Lay from Huntsville. Both mother and daughter are resting comfortably.

Congratulations to the Lay family on their new baby and the start of wonderful New Year’s story!