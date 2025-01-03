Fire Destroys Dining Hall At Camp George In Seguin Township

A fire on Thursday evening destroyed the dining hall at Camp George, a Reform Jewish summer camp in Seguin Township, according to local fire officials.

Fire Chief Sean Carroll said the blaze, reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, completely engulfed the dining hall, which also housed the camp’s kitchen. Firefighters from all four of Seguin’s fire stations responded to the scene, using tanker shuttles and lake-fed pumps to supply water.

“The structure has been completely destroyed,” Carroll said. “It’s an unfortunate event for a place that brings so much joy to kids in the summer months.”

No injuries were reported, and the camp, located on Goodfellowship Road, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation, but Carroll emphasized there is no indication of foul play. Ontario Provincial Police and Hydro One crews were also on-site to assist with safety measures, including disconnecting power to the building.

Carroll noted the fire presented logistical challenges due to slippery conditions and the remote location. Crews shuttled water from a dry hydrant and nearby lake to combat the flames.

Camp George management noted on their website that the fire was quickly contained thanks to the fire department’s prompt response and that no other structures were affected. They reassured the community that there is no evidence of foul play and said updates would be shared as more information becomes available.

The camp, operated by the Union for Reform Judaism, serves as a summer destination for Jewish youth across Canada and the United States. It combines outdoor activities with Jewish educational experiences.