Disturbance At A Hotel In Parry Sound Leads To Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with weapon related offences.

On December 29, 2024, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a local hotel in the Town of Parry Sound. Upon police arrival one person fled on foot but was arrested shortly after.

As a result of the investigation, Carmen Guenette, 28-years-of-age of North Bay was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break in instruments

The accused was held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and is scheduled to appear on January 6, 2025.