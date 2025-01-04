OPP Charge 743 Drivers With Impaired Driving Between Nov. 21, 2024 And Jan. 1, 2025

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrapped up a robust Festive RIDE campaign this week, charging 743 drivers with impaired driving between November 21, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

These drivers rang in the new year with the threat of losing their driver’s licence for a full year, and paying the tough financial penalties associated with this serious Criminal Code offence.

The OPP also issued 155 immediate roadside Warn Range Suspensions to drivers who registered a Blood Alcohol Concentration between 0.05 and 0.08.

During the campaign, OPP officers conducted 9,268 RIDE initiatives throughout the province, working around the clock to keep road users safe.

The OPP would like to thank all citizens who stepped up to help keep roads safe by being a designated driver and having other plans in place to help keep impaired drivers off our roads.

The Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign is an annual initiative led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. The campaign forms part of the OPP’s commitment to save lives on Ontario roads, waterways and trails through targeted enforcement and public education.