Unauthorized Open Air Burning Results In Charges From Local Fire Department

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department has responded to two unauthorized open-air burning incidents within the last few days. The materials being burned and the pile sizes were not within the guidelines of the Outdoor Burning Bylaw and the fire department was required to extinguish the fires.

The owners of the properties are facing charges under both the Burning and Fees/Charges bylaws.

The fire department would like to remind residents of the provisions in the Open-air Burning By-law, which ensures open-air burning is conducted safely. Key highlights of the by-law include:

NO DAYTIME BURNING . Burning may be conducted between the hours of 6pm and 8am

Only clean, dry wood may be burned

Non-recreational open-air burning pile size NO larger than 2m (6.5 ft.) x 2m (6.5 ft.)

larger than Recreational burn area no larger than 61 cm (2 ft.) x 61 cm (2 ft.)

Open-air burning must be supervised by a competent adult at all times

A hose or other form of fire extinguishing method must be immediately available when conducting any type of open-air burning

Smoke may not obscure roads or buildings

Sparks must not travel to adjacent buildings

Clearly defined minimum distances to combustibles and structures must be maintained

Fire must be completely extinguished prior to burn site being vacated

Every owner shall ensure that all open air burning on their land complies with the bylaw. Failure to comply may result in fines plus costs incurred.

For more information please visit www.huntsville.ca or www.lakeofbays.on.ca