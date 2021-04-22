Early Morning Traffic Stop In Bracebridge, Two Charged

On April 22, 2021 at 2:20 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a complaint from a member of the public about a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection near Balls Drive in Bracebridge for an extended period of time causing the caller to be concerned.

Responding officers arrived and located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot at which time it sped away.

Police were able to conduct a vehicle stop on Manitoba Street and subsequently arrested and charged the driver, 35 year-old Justin D’Andrea of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired by Drug and Possession of Schedule I Substance (Opioid) for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 13, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.

The vehicle passenger, 36 year-old Donald Shanks of Bracebridge was also arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I Substance (Opioid) for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 and Failure to Comply with Release Order.

He has been held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 22, 2021.