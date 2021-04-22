16 Arsons In The Area Of Scout Valley, OPP Want Tips

The Orillia OPP continues investigating at least 16 small arsons in the area of Scout Valley in the City of Orillia.

On February 20, 2021, Orillia OPP were called to an arson involving a tree which was smoking, but not fully engulfed, at Scout Valley, a popular hiking destination on Barrie Road, Orillia.

The Orillia Fire Department reported that this is the sixteenth similar occurrence since the fall of 2020. All of the suspicious fires are believed to have been intentionally set and in this case, the tree had to be cut down to be extinguished in order to ensure that the fire would not spread.

OPP said in a press release that there have been more arsons in the same area over the past few days.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are asking any possible witnesses to come forward with information.

If anyone has information regarding this crime or knows who is responsible, please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.