Three Charged In Connection With Drug Investigation In Parry Sound

The North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three people with drug related offences.

On March 28, 2024, members of the North East Region CSCU assisted by OPP West Parry Sound Detachment and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) executed a drug warrant at a residence on Church Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

A search of the residence, officers seized a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine, oxycodone, and methadone with an estimated street value of $10,500.

As a result of the investigation, Bobie-Jo Emerson, 41-years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid – 2 counts.

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Douglas Harvey, 63-years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid – 2 counts.

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Logan O’Rourke, 28-years-of-age of Mactier was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid – 2 counts.

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Bobie-Jo Emerson and Logan O’Rourke were held for Bail Court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and are scheduled to appear on April 2, 2024.

Douglas Harvey was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 2, 2024.