132 Traffic Related Charges Laid By Huntsville OPP During Easter Long Weekend

Huntsville OPP were busy patrolling Huntsville and Lake of Bays this past long weekend.

Between Friday, March 29, 2024, to Monday, April 2, 2024 members from the Huntsville OPP laid a total of 132 traffic related charges. Officers conducted traffic enforcement with a focus on the “Big Four” which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

The following list includes some of the charges laid over the long weekend:

Speeding – 100

Seatbelt – 3

Distracted Driving – 2

Impaired Driving – 1

Liquor License Act – 2

Cannabis Control Act – 1

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act – 8

Canada Shipping Act – 2

Other Criminal Code traffic charges – 1

Other Provincial traffic charges – 12

The Huntsville OPP would like to thank community members who obey the laws and work with the police and other emergency responders to help keep the roads, trails, and waterways safe.

Thank you to all the hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe.