The Township Launches 2nd Annual Community Clean-Up Initiative To Support Earth Day

The Township of Ramara is launching a month-long Community Clean-up program to celebrate Earth Day on April 22. This program encourages individuals or groups to take action on litter and help keep our environment clean and safe.

“As a reminder of the importance of taking action to protect our earth, I strongly encourage all members of the community, including residents, students, and local organizations, to participate in our month-long clean-up event to support Earth Day,?states Mayor Clarke. ?By taking small yet meaningful steps towards protecting the environment, we can make a significant difference in the upkeep of our trails, parks, and waterways. So let’s come together as a community and work towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all.”

How can I participate?

Register

Residents can participate in the clean-up program by registering for a clean-up event on the Township’swebsite at www.ramara.ca/earthday.The registration processrequires individuals or groups to provide details such as the organizer’s information, clean-up date, location, cleaning supply kit pickup location, date and time and filled bag pickup date and time. Staff will then confirm registration within two business days.

Pick up clean-up supply kit

Once participants register and receive confirmation, participants can pick up a clean-up supply kit at either the Ramara Centre or Township Administration Building during business hours. The kit includes one large garbage bag, one large clear bag, and a pair of reusable gloves. It is recommended that participants bring their reusable gloves, dress appropriately for the weather, and not touch anything they are unsure of, such as needles, dead birds or animals, or toxic materials.

Organizers will be given a Clean-up Tip sheet and an awareness form to ensure a safe clean-up event. Participants are encouraged to tag the Township of Ramara or send in photos of their event to promote Earth Day and the Community Clean-up initiative in Ramara.