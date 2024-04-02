Married Couple From Simcoe County Are $100,000 Richer

Donald Bilton of Penetang and Tina Bilton of Penetanguishene are $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT POWER 5S.

The married couple says this is their first major win and they’ve been playing the lottery together weekly since 1988. “This was a new ticket, so we wanted to try it,” shared Tina while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their windfall.

“I was scratching the ticket and when I saw all the numbers come up, I said to Donald, ‘We won $100,000!'” Tina smiled. “I didn’t believe her at all. I thought there was no way,” Donald added.

“We get to enjoy life a little bit more now with this win,” Tina said.

They plan to pay some bills with their windfall.

INSTANT POWER 5S is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.98. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Ticket and Tobacco on Poyntz in Penetanguishene.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.