TLDSB Launches 2024 IEP Survey

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) has launched a survey to better understand students’ and their families’ experiences with Individual Education Plans (IEP).

The Learning About the IEP Experience Survey, a SEAC initiative, supports the findings from the Board’s recent Special Education Review. The review took place throughout the 2022-2023 school year and engaged students, families, administrators, community partners, and special education staff. This data gathering process was focused on helping the Board align its actions with its intentions related to equity, inclusive practices, and high expectations. To view the final review report, visit the Board’s Special Education page.

“In TLDSB, we are committed to ensuring that high-quality programs and services are in place for all students with special education needs,” said TLDSB director of education, Wes Hahn. “The Learning About the IEP Experience Survey was developed as a way for TLDSB to gather input about the IEP process, to ensure we are meeting the needs of our students and their families.”

From April 2 to 12, two surveys will be conducted: one for parents/guardians, and one for students. Parents/guardians of a student(s) with an IEP will receive the survey via email and are encouraged to complete one survey per student online. Paper copies are available upon request by contacting your child’s school. Grade 7-12 students with an IEP will receive the survey via email and are encouraged to complete the survey by the closing date of Friday, April 12.

This survey is confidential and anonymous. Individual responses will be compiled and provided to SEAC and the Board with no identifiable information. Along with the Special Education Review and other resources, the data collected throughout the survey will help to inform priorities and next steps to ensure the system has the right programs and services in place to support students with special needs.

“The TLDSB SEAC completed a similar survey in 2018 and 2020,” explained superintendent of learning responsible for Special Education Services, Jennifer Johnston. “The results from past surveys assisted the committee with recommendations that have since been successfully implemented to enhance the student experience.”

Ontario school boards are required to have a SEAC. The role of SEAC is to make representation to the Board in respect to any matter affecting the establishment, development, and delivery of special education programs and services for exceptional students of the Board. Visit the SEAC page on the Board’s website to learn more about the TLDSB committee. You can also visit the Board’s Special Education page to learn more about IEPs and the programs and services available to students in TLDSB.