Two Vehicle Crash In Port McNicoll Leads To Impaired Driving Investigation

A 911 call to the OPP Communication Centre at 3:57 p.m. September 6, 2024 reporting a two vehicle crash at the stop sign controlled intersection of Talbot Street at Triple Bay Road, Port McNicoll led officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. to conduct an impaired driving investigation.

OPP officers responded to the report along with members of the Tay Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedics as an occupant in one involved vehicle was trapped inside. While emergency service (EMS) crews extricated and triaged the trapped female occupant, officers spoke with the other driver and entered into an impaired by drug investigation calling upon the assistance of an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer.

As a result of this investigation, Carolyn Lee VOISIN 67 years of Victoria Harbour has been charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.