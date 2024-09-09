The OSPCA Hosts Adoption Event To Help Furry Friends Find Loving Homes

To help its longest-term residents find loving homes, the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is hosting an adoption event with reduced adoption fees.

From Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15, the Ontario SPCA will be reducing adoption fees by 20 per cent at its 12 animal centres across the province. The reduced adoption fees apply to the more than 200 adoptable animals across the province, but the goal is to find loving homes for the more than 70 animals who have been in the care of the Ontario SPCA for longer than 30 days. The longest-stay animal in the care of the Muskoka Animal Centre is Curly, a mixed-breed dog who is seven years old and has been waiting for over 40 days for a family to see what a loveable teddy bear he is.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of animals coming into our care, and many of them are staying with us longer before getting adopted,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We want to find loving homes for as many furry friends as possible during this adoption event so we can help even more animals.”

There are so many great reasons to consider adoption! Not only are you giving an animal a second chance, but animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

To view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

If you’re not able to adopt, please consider donating to help provide care and shelter to animals in need. Visit ontariospca.ca/donate