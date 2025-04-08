Impaired Driving Investigation In Tiny Township Commences In Farmers Field

A motorist noted a vehicle stuck in a farmers field off Highway 93, south of Wyebridge, Tiny Township in the early evening of April 5, 2025 and alerted Simcoe County Paramedics. Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were also alerted to the incident and arrived at approximately 8:01 p.m. and upon speaking with the lone driver, entered into an impaired driving investigation. Officers were also tasked to investigate an indecent act at the scene and a take auto without consent investigation.

With the assistance of a OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer, investigators were able to complete their investigation into this incident and the associated incidents resulting in the following criminal charges for Dawson DION 26 years of no fixed address Midland.

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Indecent Act

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the April 17, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.