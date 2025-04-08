Township Of Georgian Bay Presents $25,327 To Georgian Bay Biosphere To Support Ongoing Environmental Initiatives

The Township of Georgian Bay proudly presented a cheque in the amount of $25,327 to the Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere (GBB) during the April 7th, Council Meeting. This contribution supports the Biosphere’s ongoing efforts in preserving and celebrating our local UNESCO-designated region through critical programs like the State of the Bay studies and year-round education and outreach.

In attendance for the cheque presentation were Mayor Peter Koetsier and members of Council, GBB Executive Director Dr. Becky Pollock, and the 2024 Honey Bee Festival’s Queen Bee, Elizabeth Louter.

This donation is made possible thanks to the continued success of the Honey Bee Festival, an annual community-driven celebration that promotes environmental awareness while supporting local businesses. The event has grown significantly over the past five years and is a shining example of the power of partnership and grassroots enthusiasm.

“The Georgian Bay Biosphere is a vital partner in protecting our naturally beautiful region,” said Mayor Peter Koetsier. “This donation reflects the Township’s commitment to sustainability and our continued support of education and conservation.”

A special thank you goes out to our generous community sponsors and the dedicated volunteers who make the Honey Bee Festival possible. Your time, energy, and passion fuel its continued success.

“We are incredibly grateful to Council and Staff for their support of this unique and growing event,” said Dr. Becky Pollock. “The Honey Bee Festival brings people together to celebrate nature, community, and local business—values that align deeply with the Biosphere’s mission.”

Mark your calendars! The 2025 Honey Bee Festival returns on Saturday, October 4, 2025. For updates and details, visit honeybeefestival.ca — updates coming soon!

For more details contact Jennifer Schnier, Director of Sustainability at jschnier@gbtownship.ca.