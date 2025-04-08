Barrie Tim Hortons’ Commits To Expanding Care For Moms And Newborns At RVH

Millions of cookies. Millions of smiles. And now, $1 million to help deliver the best possible start in life for babies born at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Barrie have committed $1 million from their annual Smile Cookie campaign to support the expansion of RVH’s Maternal Child Program—an area of the health centre that is critically undersized. More than 2,000 babies are born at RVH every year, but the space where they take their first breaths hasn’t kept pace with the needs of a growing community. That’s about to change. “The current space limits our ability to provide the highest standard of care to our birthing families,” says Audra Jesso, Manager of the Birthing Unit and Obstetrics at RVH. “With Tim Hortons’ gift, we can create a space that better reflects the compassion and excellence of our care teams.” The expansion will bring brighter, larger spaces that keep families close and care teams connected. There will be specialized rooms with technology for high-risk situations. Clinics just for new parents and young children will be introduced. And there will be dedicated space to support the mental health of new parents. Tim Hortons has been a long-time supporter of RVH’s Birthing Unit, raising more than $500,000 since 2019. This latest commitment makes a strong statement about the role of local businesses in shaping the future of healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka. “Tim Hortons restaurant owners have shown us what’s possible when local businesses rally behind their community,” says Mary-Anne Frith, Vice Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board and Chair of the Keep Life Wild campaign. “Their generosity will help create a space for babies and families that’s more healing, more family-focused, and ready for the future.” “We care deeply about the communities we serve and the opportunity to make an incredible impact right here at home in Simcoe Muskoka,” says Johnny Mizzoni, Tim Hortons restaurant owner, on behalf of all Barrie Tim Hortons restaurant owners. “We invite everyone in the community to join us in our restaurants to support RVH through Smile Cookie week. Together, we can help shape the future of our community.” Tim Hortons’ $1-million commitment is more than a donation—it’s a lasting commitment to the health of mothers and newborns, their loved ones, and care teams. It’s an investment in world-class care close to home, and in the future of our community.