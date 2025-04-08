SIU Investigating After OPP Officer Discharges Less-Lethal Firearm At Man In Severn

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 60-year-old man in Severn last night.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At about 8:30 p.m. on April 4, 2025, police received a report about a man threatening residents and setting fires to structures in the area of Peninsula Point Road.

Officers located the man in a backyard of a home and attempted to negotiate. In the course of the man’s arrest, an officer discharged a conducted energy weapon, followed by an ARWEN.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital. He was not seriously injured.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.