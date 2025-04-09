The Huntsville Festival Of The Arts (HfA) Is Seeking Submissions For The Sixth Annual Canoe Mural Project

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA), in partnership with Hope Arises Project Inc., is seeking submissions for the sixth annual Canoe Mural Project.

From June 9-14, 2025, six artists will join artist and mentor Joyce Jonathan Crone and muralist Gerry Lantaigne to create 7 original canoe murals. The murals will be painted on the underside of a canoe, outdoors in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park. This year in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, the murals will honour Indigenous culture, and take inspiration from the Gifts of the Seven Grandfather Teachings: a set of guiding principles of the Anishinaabe peoples which include; love, respect, bravery, truth, honesty, humility, and wisdom. Once painted, the canoes will be exhibited for free in the park until the fall of 2025.. The murals will be seen by thousands of visitors, bringing Indigenous culture and knowledge into the public sphere, and offering opportunities for community members to learn about indigenous ways of being and knowing.

The deadline for submissions is April 25, 2025. Indigenous and Local Artists of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Preference will be given to local artists as well as First Nations, Inuit and Metis artists. While local artists are not required to be Indigenous, and Indigenous artists are not required to be local to apply, those groups will be prioritized in the selection process.

Through the application process, artists will be asked to submit examples of past works, as well as an expression of interest speaking to their desire to explore the Gifts of the Seven Grandfather Teachings. Artists will be encouraged to explore a specific value, animal, or story, and how their work acknowledges Truth and Reconciliation. While there is an abundance of resources available, those wishing to familiarize themselves with the teachings can refer to the following site:https://ojibwe.net/projects/the-gifts-of-the-seven-grandfathers/

Selected artists will take part in a learning session with Joyce Jonathan Crone on May 24th from 2-5pm at the HFA Studio. Joyce is the President and Founder of Hope Arises Project Inc., an Indigenous led not for profit, grassroots organization. Joyce has worked with teachers and educators across Canada conducting Indigenous educational workshops online and in person for over 20 years.

Each artist will be provided with a canoe, paint (we use oil based marine paint) a $1,000 honorarium, and support as needed by Gerry Lantaigne on working with the paint and canoe medium.

Artists can submit their applications HERE. A gmail account is needed to access the online form. Applicants without a gmail account should contact hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca.

The Huntsville Canoe Mural Project began in 2020 as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Group of Seven’s first show. Huntsville artist Gerry Lantaigne, known for his work on the Group of 7 Outdoor Gallery, was commissioned to create 7 murals, each one celebrating one of the members of the Group of Seven Artists. Since then, each year, six local artists have joined Gerry Lantaigne to create 7 new canoe murals featuring the work of famed artist Tom Thomson and the members of the Group of Seven. This year HFA is pleased to explore Indigenous art and culture as a further exploration of this quintessentially Canadian project, acknowledging our place within Anishnabeg, Ojibway and Odawa territory. Over the past four years, the canoes included in the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction have helped to raise over $45,000 for a number of local Arts & Cultural Organizations.

This project is in collaboration with Hope Arises and is made possible through the support of Algonquin Outfitters and community partner the Town of Huntsville.

HfA is also accepting donations of gently used canoes to be used in the project. Donors will receive a charitable tax receipt along with the satisfaction of knowing their contribution will help to strengthen arts and culture in the community. Anyone interested in donating a canoe can contact info@huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787.