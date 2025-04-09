Health Care Worker Facing Sex Assault Charges In Penetanguishene

Police Appealing to Possible Additional Victims

An employee of a long-term care facility is facing sex related offences and investigators are appealing to the public with concerns that there may be possible additional victims.

On March 29, 2025, an investigation began when a victim reported a sexual assault that occurred at a long-term care facility in Penetanguishene, where the suspect was an employee. The complaint does not involve a resident of the facility. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were assisted in this investigation by the detachment Major Crime Unit. On April 8, 2025 an individual was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a Karan Verma, 28 years of Midland, was charged with:

• Sexual Assault ( 2 counts )

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 15, 2025. The involved health care facilities have been notified of the allegations to take appropriate actions.

The OPP are concerned there may be more victims in relation to this investigation, the accused was also an employee of a health care facility in Midland, Ontario.