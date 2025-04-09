Midland Break And Enter Investigation Leads OPP To Make Arrest

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call at approximately 8:43 a.m. April 7, 2025, of a possible break and enter to a uninhabited apartment on Dominion Avenue, Midland.

Upon arrival of the officer, it was learned that the suspect, who was known to the officer had fled on foot in the area and was observed shortly afterwards in the downtown core causing a disturbance and was arrested and taken into custody.

Charged is Philip Pickard 44-years of no fixed address Midland with the following criminal offences.

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Resist Peace Officer

Causing a Disturbance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Court at a future date.