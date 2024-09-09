The Iconic Munchies Make Their Magical Return To Canada 20 Years Later

Over 20 years later, the nostalgic Munchies are back to remind Canadians of simpler times.

Today, the iconic Munchies return! The Canadian brand marks the occasion with the return of its three instantly recognizable Munchies – Red, Yellow and Orange. The beloved trio are back to give Canadians a taste of the past with a whole new twist including new flavours and formats for all to enjoy. To mark the launch of their return, the Munchies have made their debut appearance at Toronto’s landmark Red Canoe!

Many Canadians will recall Hostess chips, from the 80s and 90s, featuring the Munchies on the bag. The launch of the Munchies chips in 2024 will connect generations, bringing back fond memories of the good old days and feelings of wonder and joy.

“Nostalgia taps into our deepest emotions and memories. When we decided to bring back the Munchies, we knew there was something inherently special about this brand and what it meant to original fans – while introducing the magic to new ones too,” said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Foods Canada. “We’re excited to see how Canadians welcome the return of the Munchies as they pop up all over the country, in unexpected locations!”

Today, the Munchies portfolio launches with six, permanent flavours, two of which are a nod to the original Hostess versions: Tangy Ketchup and Old School BBQ, both back in a crunchy, thick potato chip format. Tangy Ketchup has a sweet and tangy tomato flavour, just like a bottle of ketchup while Old School BBQ has a tangy blend of sweet tomatoes and smoked paprika with mild heat, reminiscent of the good ol’ BBQ days.

The lineup also comes with four new, fan-familiar flavours and fun snack forms:

Chili Cheese Stampede tortilla chips: Thick and crunchy, large, round shaped tortilla chips made from yellow corn with fun and playful flavours. Chili Cheese Stampede has a Tex-Mex inspired spice blend with rich creamy cheese flavour and mild spice, this comforting flavour will remind you of a homecooked meal.

Supreme Sour Cream and Onion tortilla chips: Thick and crunchy, large, round shaped tortilla chips made from yellow corn with fun and playful flavours. Supreme Sour Cream and Onion has a tangy sour cream with sweet & savoury onion flavour experience, that takes you back to the tasty memories of after school snacks.

Cheeky Cheddar popcorn: Popcorn that offers fun and playful flavours. Cheeky Cheddar has a rich, smooth and creamy cheddar cheese flavour, leaving you feeling extra cheeky or extra cheesy. Deliciously All Dressed popcorn: Popcorn that offers fun and playful flavours. Deliciously All Dressed has an iconic tangy and sweet flavour combination with savoury spices and a hint of smokiness, this flavour will leave you feeling picture perfect.

A magical (Re)introduction

To celebrate their return, the Munchies are making an appearance at Toronto’s landmark Red Canoe, where they will remain until September 20th. This event is the first in a series of activations to take place ongoing into 2025, across the country, so that Canadians everywhere can experience the magic of the Munchies.

To create an experience unique to the Munchies, in Toronto, consumers are also invited to travel through a simpler time machine and relive the charm of the good old days at The Living Room – an immersive experience that fuses the joy of the simpler times and the wonder of the future in one room- opening later this month.

From September 17th – 21st guests who visit The Living Room at 253 Queen St West, Toronto will have the opportunity to travel back and forward through time as they take a walk down memory lane (through a speakeasy-like doorway) with notable memorabilia, and of course, plenty of Munchies snacks.

Got the Munchies? Nothing Else Will Do

Munchies products are available at local retailers now in three forms – potato chips 200g bag, tortilla chips 245g bag and popcorn 140g bag. All bag sizes retail for $3.00 each plus applicable taxes.