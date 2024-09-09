Alarming Stats Show A Third Of Households In Simcoe Muskoka Struggle To Afford The Cost Of Food

New data from Public Health Ontario (PHO) Household Food Insecurity Snapshot (July 2024), reveals a concerning rise in household food insecurity across the province, with Simcoe Muskoka experiencing a particularly sharp increase compared to the previous four years.

In 2023, 31 percent of households in Simcoe Muskoka experienced some level of food insecurity, meaning they don’t have enough money for adequate and secure access to food. This number is a significant increase from the rate of 19 per cent in 2022 and higher than the provincial rate of 24 percent.

“When individuals and families experience food insecurity it means they do not have enough food or regular access to food because of financial constraints,” says Vanessa Hurley, a Public Health Nutritionist with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). “The experience of food insecurity can range from having concerns about running out of food before there is money to buy more, to being unable to buy nutritious food, to going hungry and skipping meals. In severe cases, people may not eat for whole days because of a lack money for food.”

Household food insecurity is linked to serious health problems and people living with food insecurity are at greater risk of experiencing mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, as well as a number of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. They are also at greater risk of poor oral health, infections, and physical injuries. These health effects can be long lasting, particularly among children as they are most vulnerable. In turn, household food insecurity also takes a serious toll on healthcare resources and spending. With 1 in 4 children experiencing household food insecurity in Ontario, urgent agent is needed.

Addressing household food insecurity requires a community-wide approach to find solutions and guide actions to put more money in people’s pockets. Actions can be as simple as sending a letter to urge your political leaders to act on household food insecurity. The health unit’s website offers resources to help you get started, including a link to Community Food Centres Canada’s advocacy e-letter that can be sent directly to your local Member of Parliament. You can also contact the health unit for a customized letter to send to your local leaders or to learn how to get involved in creating long-lasting solutions that target inadequate income.

For more information about the issue of household food insecurity and how it can be addressed, please visit the health unit’s website at smdhu.org or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.