The Ramara Fire And Rescue Services Opens Applications For Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment

Are you looking for ways to give back to your community and join a strong, dedicated team? Ramara Fire and Rescue services may have the opportunity for you. Applications are now open until November 1, 2024, to serve as a volunteer firefighter for the Township of Ramara.

Applications are available online on the Township’s website at w w w .ramara.ca/ VFF or in person during business hours at the Township Administration Building located at 2297 Highway 12 in Brechin.

“The Volunteer Firefighting service is not just about serving your community; it’s also a unique opportunity for Township residents and local individuals to develop transferable life skills, acquire valuable knowledge, and participate in specialized training,” states Fire Chief Tony Stong. “Our firefighters demonstrate unwavering dedication to their roles through extensive time commitments for training and emergency response. They also play a vital role in promoting and educating the community on fire safety practices and resources through school programs or community events.”

The Ramara Fire and Rescue Services has three Fire Stations:

Station One – 3290 County Road 47 in Brechin

Station Two – 85 Patricia Drive in Atherley

Station Three – 3505 Simcoe County Road 169 near Washago

A Candidate wishing to apply must possess the following: