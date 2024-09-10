Canada’s Wonderland Extends Fall Season To Nov. 2 With Oktoberfest, Camp Spooky And Halloween Haunt

The kids may be back in school, but the fun continues this fall at Canada’s Wonderland with the return of Oktoberfest, Camp Spooky and Halloween Haunt. The park is open weekends through to Nov. 2 with all your favourite rides and these annual seasonal events offering Bavarian food and entertainment, family-friendly Halloween fun and nighttime frights for the big kids – including a new maze Demons of the Deep!

Oktoberfest

For three weekends in September (6-8, 13-15, 20-22) this German festival will be serving up authentic food like schnitzel, sausage and giant pretzels, plus craft beers and live polka bands and street performers. Toast a stein, enjoy some strudel and celebrate this Bavarian tradition! Included with admission.

Halloween Haunt

Halloween Haunt returns for its 19th season beginning Friday, Sept. 27, and running for 19 select nights through Nov. 2. Hundreds of monsters will be unleashed upon the park and guests can brave 13 haunted attractions including six mazes and seven scare zones, plus sinister live shows and amazing night rides!

Here’s what’s new:

New Maze “Demons of the Deep”: Plunge into the abyss where a deserted marine lab conceals the terrifying results of twisted experiments. Navigate flooded passages and eerie underwater scenes as you encounter the nightmarish results of science gone wrong.

Terrifying new food and desserts: Our culinary team is putting a freaky twist on our Haunt menus, offering up tantalizing goodies like the ‘Bear Bites’ (smoked chicken sandwich with egg, avocado and aioli) and ‘Zombie Apple Fritters’ with either classic strawberry sauce, S’Mores or Cookies n’ Cream. Plus, we’ll have new a new blood bag cocktail ‘Witches Brew’ (blood orange syrup, sweet and sour, tequila and shimmering edible glitter) and mocktail blood bags for the kids. Stay tuned for the full menu!

Interactive Lantern Experience: New this year, guests can purchase a themed lantern that activates 50 spooky features throughout the park! Enjoy unlocking the magic with each other at Halloween Haunt!

Halloween Haunt is a separately ticketed event, but guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass get unlimited visits to the park in 2024 and 2025 including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. For more info on the spooky attractions, tickets or Gold Passes, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt

Camp Spooky

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang returns weekend this fall with Camp Spooky starting Saturday, Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, and featuring scare free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and more.

Attractions at Camp Spooky include: