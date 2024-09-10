Canada’s Wonderland Extends Fall Season To Nov. 2 With Oktoberfest, Camp Spooky And Halloween Haunt

The kids may be back in school, but the fun continues this fall at Canada’s Wonderland with the return of Oktoberfest, Camp Spooky and Halloween Haunt. The park is open weekends through to Nov. 2 with all your favourite rides and these annual seasonal events offering Bavarian food and entertainment, family-friendly Halloween fun and nighttime frights for the big kids – including a new maze Demons of the Deep!
Oktoberfest
For three weekends in September (6-8, 13-15, 20-22) this German festival will be serving up authentic food like schnitzel, sausage and giant pretzels, plus craft beers and live polka bands and street performers. Toast a stein, enjoy some strudel and celebrate this Bavarian tradition! Included with admission.
Halloween Haunt
Halloween Haunt returns for its 19th season beginning Friday, Sept. 27, and running for 19 select nights through Nov. 2. Hundreds of monsters will be unleashed upon the park and guests can brave 13 haunted attractions including six mazes and seven scare zones, plus sinister live shows and amazing night rides!
Here’s what’s new:
- New Maze “Demons of the Deep”: Plunge into the abyss where a deserted marine lab conceals the terrifying results of twisted experiments. Navigate flooded passages and eerie underwater scenes as you encounter the nightmarish results of science gone wrong.
- Terrifying new food and desserts: Our culinary team is putting a freaky twist on our Haunt menus, offering up tantalizing goodies like the ‘Bear Bites’ (smoked chicken sandwich with egg, avocado and aioli) and ‘Zombie Apple Fritters’ with either classic strawberry sauce, S’Mores or Cookies n’ Cream. Plus, we’ll have new a new blood bag cocktail ‘Witches Brew’ (blood orange syrup, sweet and sour, tequila and shimmering edible glitter) and mocktail blood bags for the kids. Stay tuned for the full menu!
- Interactive Lantern Experience: New this year, guests can purchase a themed lantern that activates 50 spooky features throughout the park! Enjoy unlocking the magic with each other at Halloween Haunt!
Halloween Haunt is a separately ticketed event, but guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass get unlimited visits to the park in 2024 and 2025 including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest. For more info on the spooky attractions, tickets or Gold Passes, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt
Camp Spooky
Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang returns weekend this fall with Camp Spooky starting Saturday, Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, and featuring scare free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and more.
Attractions at Camp Spooky include:
- A-mazing Mazes and Themed Areas: Embark on a fun journey through our Cornstalkers maze, Spirit Manor and Trick or Treat Street meeting friendly characters along the way.
- Trick-or-Treat Adventure: Visit various stations where children can trick or treat for goodies!
- Sally’s Disco: Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself.
- Pumpkin Decorating: Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home.
- Halloween Encounters: Children can meet characters such as a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville.
- The PEANUTS Costume Party: Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them.
- The Pumpkin Patches: You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics.
- Spooky Tales with Snoopy: Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun story time.
- Charlie Brown’s Trick-or-Treat Show: Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus, take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party.
- Clowns and Magicians: Doo Doo the Clown and Magician Aaron Matthews will have guests cheering with their exciting, interactive shows (select days).
- Exciting kids rides: All the rides in Planet Snoopy and KidZville are open during this event! Camp Spooky is included with admission to the park and runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. For more information on Camp Spooky attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com