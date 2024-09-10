Snaile Canada Under New Management After Landmark Sale

Snaile Canada, the country’s leader in the smart locker space, has been sold, and is now under new management.

The company, founded in 2018, was purchased by Canadian entrepreneur Jonathan Szucs and a group of investors for $12 million CAD. Mr. Szucs has assumed the role of CEO, and will be joined by new board members, including former Canada Life President Bill Acton. Company founders Kirstin Thomas and Patrick Armstrong will remain on the team as President and Co-Chairman respectively. Tara Rashed will now serve as CFO, Malcolm Smith as COO, and Allison Knudsen as President of Business Development and Head of Investor Relations.

“I have been obsessed with Snaile for the last 24 months and I am so fortunate to be here,” Mr. Szucs said. “This is an incredible company. We’re on track to have a tremendous 2025, with larger contracts and new cutting-edge technology.”

With over 350 customers coast-to-coast, Snaile leads the way in providing fully integrated, smart parcel locker systems for retail outlets, pharmacies, office buildings, school campuses, commercial industries and multi-residential properties.

The all-Canadian company proudly offers automated parcel lockers that are fully supported from within Canada. Snaile parcel lockers are built Canada-tough — rated to -40C! — electrically certified under Canadian regulations, and compliant with national PIPEDA (Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) laws to ensure data security. The company also manages data security with an information security management system (ISMS) that follows the best practices and principles enshrined in the ISO/IEC 27001 international standard.

Snaile assigns remote Customer Integration Specialists to help new customers get acquainted with their smart locker systems. Its dedicated support staff strive to resolve any technical concerns within 24 hours, and can offer assistance in English and French.

Mr. Szucs started his career working with the Weston family, and has amassed over a decade of entrepreneurial experience in business management and sales. Most recently, he was the President of Bassett Financial. Bassett Financial will provide financial consulting services to Snaile, and help the company develop strategic partnerships going forward.

Throughout his career, Mr. Szucs has developed a sterling track record for taking business ideas from concept through to market. In his most recent start-up, he partnered with a world leader in food manufacturing, secured national distribution with one of the largest distributors in Canada, and sold the company to a large private equity firm.

As the new CEO of Snaile, Mr. Szucs is committed to driving growth and achieving profits. With proven leadership skills, a deep understanding of sales, and an unwavering dedication to excellence, he is the ideal candidate to lead the company to new heights. With a strong background in business development, he has a keen eye for identifying and capitalizing on emerging trends and opportunities in the market. He is a natural leader with a talent for assembling and motivating high-performing teams.