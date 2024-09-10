Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Expands Diagnostic Imaging Capabilities With New State-Of-The-Art X-Ray Machine

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is pleased to announce a significant advancement in our Diagnostic Imaging services with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art X-Ray machine. This latest upgrade is a key component of our ongoing commitment to providing outstanding care and meeting the evolving needs of the South Georgian Bay region.

The new X-Ray machine represents a major leap forward in our imaging capabilities. Designed to serve multiple purposes, the machine is located in a newly renovated room that supports both traditional X-Rays and Fluoroscopy. This upgrade is part of a broader initiative to enhance our diagnostic imaging services, which also includes replacing our CT machine this fall and the arrival of our first MRI in 2025. The new X-Ray machine will begin servicing patients on September 12th.

The new X-Ray machine offers several advanced features:

Enhanced Imaging: The machine delivers clearer images through advanced computer technology, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. Versatility: It can perform traditional X-Rays to identify broken bones as well as fluoroscopy images, which provide live, continuous X-Ray imaging. Fluoroscopy Capabilities: Fluoroscopy shows a continuous X-Ray image on a monitor, similar to an X-Ray movie, allowing detailed observation of the movement of body parts, instruments, or contrast agents (“X-Ray dye”) through the body. Orthopaedic Applications: As an orthopedic center, CGMH frequently performs joint and back injections for patients with hip, shoulder, and lower back pain. The new fluoroscopy capabilities will support these procedures and help manage patient conditions more effectively. Robotic Features: The fluoroscopy machine is equipped with advanced robotics, making it easier for our Medical Radiation Technologists to operate. Patient Comfort: A new patient lift has been introduced to ensure smoother and more comfortable transfers from a stretcher to the imaging table, reducing discomfort for patients with hip fractures or abdominal pain.

“This significant investment reflects our dedication to ensuring that our community has access to cutting-edge diagnostic imaging technology right here at home. The enhancements will greatly improve patient care by providing more precise and efficient diagnostic capabilities,” says Michael Lacroix, CGMH President and CEO.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the community and the CGMH Foundation for their generous support. Your contributions have been instrumental in equipping our hospital with state-of-the-art technology, enabling us to provide the highest quality care and address the evolving needs of our patients.

The online booking system for X-Rays will remain in place (a completed requisition form from your physician is required). You can continue to book online here.