Two Suspects Stole Two Riding Lawn Mowers In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter investigation that occurred in Huntsville.

On June 19, 2024, between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 AM, unknown parties cut a section of wire and damaged a lock to enter a property, located on Howland drive, in the Town of Huntsville. The suspects loaded 2 riding lawn mowers onto a U-Haul truck and departed the premise. Lawn mowers are described as Cub Cadet 22 HP Zero Turn 46″ Deck and a Cub Cadet 23 HP 46″ Fab Deck XT2 ENDURO. Value of stolen property is over $5000.

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.