Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Team Members Honoured With Board Award Of Excellence

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 17th annual Board Award of Excellence following an awards ceremony on Monday, June 24 in Bracebridge.

The Board of Directors presents the peer-nominated award annually to nominees who meet

criteria such as significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding

management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completing a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to patient safety. Recipients also exemplify MAHC’s values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement.

“It gives the Board great pleasure to celebrate excellence at MAHC and not only honour this

year’s winners, but also the spirit of perseverance, collaboration and teamwork,” says Moreen Miller, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors. “We were delighted with the incredible response to the call for nominations with 27 team members nominated by their peers. The spirit of the awards symbolizes excellence, innovation, and progress that is being recognized by those theywork with every day. Congratulations to both the nominees and this year’s recipients.”

The winners of the 2024 Board Award of Excellence are:

Adam Ling, Clinical Pharmacist Supervisor

Dr. Allison Small, Family Physician

Erin Roebuck, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Clinical Leader

Luke Seward, Imaging Charge Technologist

MAHC is also pleased to recognize all the award nominees, which include:

Charity Klingenberg, Executive Assistant

Dr. Melanie Mar, Family Medicine

Emily Vines, Social Worker

Heidi Hunter, Occupational Therapist

Jennifer Turner, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services Clinical Leader

Julie Bailey, Medical Device Reprocessing Technician

Kathy McDonald, Registered Practical Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit

Frances Mayne, Registered Nurse, Transitional Care & Complex Continuing Care Clinical Lead

Kristy-Lee Johns, Environmental Services Aide

Lindsay Bishop, Manager, Surgical Services & Medical Device Reprocessing

Lynn Feaver, Laboratory Charge Technologist

Mary Claire Cairns, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Rebecca Emery, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit

Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Shannon Worden, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Susan Fawcett, Ward Clerk

Susan Leatherdale, Pharmacy Technician

Susi Bennett-Blackmore, Ward Clerk

Tracy Devaladares, Environmental Services Aide

Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website