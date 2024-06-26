Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Team Members Honoured With Board Award Of Excellence

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 17th annual Board Award of Excellence following an awards ceremony on Monday, June 24 in Bracebridge.
The Board of Directors presents the peer-nominated award annually to nominees who meet
criteria such as significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding
management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completing a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to patient safety. Recipients also exemplify MAHC’s values of Accountability, Respect, Optimism, Leadership and Engagement.
“It gives the Board great pleasure to celebrate excellence at MAHC and not only honour this
year’s winners, but also the spirit of perseverance, collaboration and teamwork,” says Moreen Miller, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors. “We were delighted with the incredible response to the call for nominations with 27 team members nominated by their peers. The spirit of the awards symbolizes excellence, innovation, and progress that is being recognized by those theywork with every day. Congratulations to both the nominees and this year’s recipients.”
The winners of the 2024 Board Award of Excellence are:
Adam Ling, Clinical Pharmacist Supervisor
Dr. Allison Small, Family Physician
Erin Roebuck, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Clinical Leader
Luke Seward, Imaging Charge Technologist
MAHC is also pleased to recognize all the award nominees, which include:
Charity Klingenberg, Executive Assistant
Dr. Melanie Mar, Family Medicine
Emily Vines, Social Worker
Heidi Hunter, Occupational Therapist
Jennifer Turner, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services Clinical Leader
Julie Bailey, Medical Device Reprocessing Technician
Kathy McDonald, Registered Practical Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit
Frances Mayne, Registered Nurse, Transitional Care & Complex Continuing Care Clinical Lead
Kristy-Lee Johns, Environmental Services Aide
Lindsay Bishop, Manager, Surgical Services & Medical Device Reprocessing
Lynn Feaver, Laboratory Charge Technologist
Mary Claire Cairns, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit
Rebecca Emery, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit
Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit
Shannon Worden, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit
Susan Fawcett, Ward Clerk
Susan Leatherdale, Pharmacy Technician
Susi Bennett-Blackmore, Ward Clerk
Tracy Devaladares, Environmental Services Aide
Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website