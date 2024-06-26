Rotary Dockfest Returns This Canada Day Weekend To Huntsville

Rotary Dockfest returns to Huntsville this coming Saturday June 29, to help ensure this Canada Day long weekend will be one to remember. The core of the festival is the Bathtub Derby with its zany antics, as motorized bathtubs navigate their way through a challenging course of obstacles trying to maintain balance and speed. Since the last races in 2019 new obstacles have been created and will present an even more challenging course for the tub drivers than in the past. Healthy competition aside, Dockfest is free for all to enjoy and is really about community engagement and raising money for good causes.

The day gets underway at 10am with a parade of participating tubs down Main St., competing for the five hundred dollar ‘Best Tub’ prize. The parade also features the Huntsville Legion Colour Guard and the Cameron of Locheil Pipe Band, as well as our MP Scott Aitchison, MPP Graydon Smith and our local Mayor Nancy Alcock.

Opening ceremonies follow at 10:45 with races beginning at 11am. In between heats the crowd will be entertained by water stunt professionals and, of course, Dotty the Clown will make her return aiming to pester the drivers, and sometimes the crowd, armed with her trusty water gun.

Following the races, and the crowning of a new Bathtub Race Champion, there will be a more formal water stunt show featuring demonstrations on flyboards, stand up jet ski as well as air foil and efoil boards! During the races and following the show, River Mill Park comes alive with live music from the Ross Kirwin Bandshell as well as buskers and children’s crafts. The Lake of Bays Brewery will be hosting a beer and refreshment area including food for purchase.

Throughout the day raffle tickets will be sold to raise proceeds for the Food4Kids meal program. Raffle prizes include a NyDock floating picnic table valued at $2,500, a Riot Escape kayak donated by Swift Canoe & Kayak and a Deerhurst/Amba Spa package that includes a two night stay at Deerhurst Resort and a $350 spa package.

Dockfest would not be possible without strong support from the business community and once again, Pipefusion Services Inc. and NyDock have stepped up as principal event sponsor. In addition to sponsorship dollars, owner Jan Nyquist’s companies have provided numerous dock and water related devices to allow the Derby course to be created.

The Rotary Club of Huntsville has been serving the community of Huntsville and area since 1934, proudly celebrating it’s 90th Anniversary this coming May. It is part of the international organization of Rotary International who provide humanitarian service across the globe.

