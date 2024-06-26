OPP Continue To Raise Awareness About Increased Deer And Other Wildlife

Police continue to raise awareness about increased deer and other wildlife presence that often can result in collisions on the roadways.

On June 24, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m. the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a deer in East Ferris, Corbeil. There was extensive damage to the vehicle and fortunately no one was injured.

Thousands of wildlife collisions occur annually and often result in human and animal injury or deaths. The North Bay OPP would like to remind motorists:

Keep a keen observation for wildlife. Your observations should be on both sides of the road, onto shoulders and into ditches while watching for movement or shiny eyes.

Be aware of the yellow triangle signs that are posted with animals on them. This indicates an active area where animals have been present.

Pay attention to your speed and slow down when observing signage or animal fencing along the highway.

Use your high beams when safe to do so.

When you observe an animal, slow down, they are unpredictable in all circumstances and often travel in groups. If you hit a deer or any wildlife, stay calm, pull over and call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if there are any injuries.