Muskoka Mom Prom Event Raises Over $15,000 To Help Community Living South Muskoka

Recently, over 240 women from the Muskoka community came together for MUSKOKA MOM PROM 2024. This annual fundraiser is known for its vibrant atmosphere, entertainment, dancing, and unforgettable memories.

On May 24th, Muskoka moms and women gathered at the Bracebridge Fairgrounds dressed in their finest country western attire to support a local Muskoka charity in need.

Hosted by Bryn Armstrong from Primp & Pop Event Co., this year’s Mom Prom successfully raised over $15,000 for Community Living South Muskoka. This local charity offers essential support services to 400 individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities in Muskoka.

The funds raised will specifically contribute to addressing food insecurity and housing challenges faced by individuals living with developmental disabilities within the Muskoka community.

A big thank you to all the silent auction and raffle donors, volunteers, emcees, entertainers, attendees, etc., and a special mention to some of the Mom Prom Sponsors: Little Black Bow, Cottage Springs, and Knighthawks Entertainment.