2023-2024 Annual Report To The Community: June 27th Fireside Chat

As part of its continuing series of community engagement meetings, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is hosting another Fireside Chat this Thursday, June 27th from 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo will be joined by OSMH Board of Director, Lawre Pietras to address a range of topics and answer any questions.

People are invited to attend the Fireside Chat in person, in the McGugan Room at OSMH, or join virtually via Zoom. To register for online attendance, go to www.osmh.on.ca/fireside-chat/. As seating is limited, those attending in person are encouraged to RSVP to info@osmh.on.ca or by leaving a message at (705) 325-2201, Ext. 3617.