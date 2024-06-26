Camping In Muskoka Is Supporting Local Health Care

Camping in Muskoka is one of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s newest Business Partners. Owners Paul and Mary Cook and Marcel Waters have officially joined the Business Partner Program.

“The Business Partner Program gives businesses the flexibility of choosing a pledge amount to fulfill over five years.” says Foundation Development Officer Kathryn Devlin, “Camping in Muskoka is a great example of a business that values high-quality health care close to home for their campers, employees, family, and friends.”

Camping in Muskoka is a third-generation family-owned and operated campground located in Gravenhurst, Ontario. “Supporting the hospital is important for us personally.” says owner Paul Cook, “It is also important as a business to have access to a modern, functioning, efficient hospital to serve our area.”

The Foundation staff and board would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire Camping in Muskoka team for their dedication to giving back to the community.

To learn more about South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s Business Partner Program, visit www.healthmuskoka.ca/businesspartnerprogram