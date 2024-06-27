Ramara Welcomes Robin Dunn As Interim CAO

The Township of Ramara has welcomed Robin Dunn as Interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to support Mayor, Council & staff of the Township, during the recruitment of the Township?s next CAO.

“We are fortunate to have a knowledgeable and strong leader like Robin to guide the Township in the recruitment of a new CAO and to provide stability for staff during the leadership transition,” states Mayor Clarke. “Robin’s extensive experience in municipal roles, most recently 16 plus years as Chief Administrative Officer for Oro-Medonte, together with 30+ years in management and leadership roles, will help advance the initiatives and direction Ramara Township put in place earlier this year.”

Robin holds a Master of Arts in Leadership & Management, a Post Graduate Diploma in Strategy & Innovation; is a Charted Governance Professional and Certified Engineering Technologist.

Even though Robin is known for his expertise and innovative thinking, he also actively volunteers; currently with Good Roads and recently, with the Ontario Municipal Administrators Association (OMAA). In addition, Robin previously served as president of Technology Professionals Canada (TPC) and the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians & Technologists (OACETT).

Robin is thrilled to support Ramara during this transition. “I’ve been fortunate to have served four amazing municipalities over my career, and through these experiences, I understand the importance of finding the right Chief Administrative Officer who will help guide the future vision of the municipality. I am eager to start the CAO recruitment process and support Ramara Mayor and Council in the search; and support Township staff to advance some challenging and rewarding initiatives.”

Robin officially commenced the Interim CAO role on June 10, 2024, and will assist Ramara Township until the end of the recruitment process to support a smooth transition and continuity in leadership.

The recruitment is anticipated to commence later in July with transparency, fairness, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Once initiated, prospective applicants can subscribe to Ramara?s employment page to get updated details, including the full job description and information on how to apply.Visit www.ramara.ca/employment to subscribe!