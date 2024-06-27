Section Of Trans Canada Trail Closed Until Further Notice

The Town of Bracebridge has closed a portion of the Trans Canada Trail (TCT) from Ecclestone Drive to the Liza Crescent residential area due to public safety concerns on a section of boardwalk. Fencing has been installed to close access to the trail, and residents and visitors are asked to adhere to all on-site signage and use the posted trail detour.

The boardwalk deficiency was identified as part of the routine condition assessment of park amenities in consultation with a structural engineer. The inspection highlighted potential issues with the boardwalk and staircase that could impact community safety.

The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community health and wellbeing. Staff will submit the boardwalk repairs and rehabilitation project to Council for consideration as part of the 2025 Municipal Budget and Business Plan.