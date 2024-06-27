Grand Reopening Celebration Of The Bala Bay Inn On June 28

From The Bala Bay Inn

We are thrilled to announce its grand reopening celebration of

the Bala Bay Inn on June 28th! Beginning at noon and continuing into the evening. This highly anticipated event marks a new chapter for the beloved inn, renowned for its charm and keeper offond memories in the heart of Muskoka.

The day will be packed with entertainment and activities for everyone. Attendees can enjoy live music from the ever-popular Muskoka Roads from 1pm – 4pm and the Kat C duo from 7-10pm.

Performance that promise to bring vibrant energy and excitement to the event.

Car enthusiasts will be delighted by classic and custom vehicles, presented by the Parry Sound Cruzers as well as a donation and bake sale booth in support of Andy’s House in Port Carling.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place at 2 PM, officiated by local dignitaries and special

guests. This momentous occasion will symbolize the official reopening of the inn, celebrating its restoration and renewed commitment to providing exceptional hospitality.

Additional activities and surprises throughout the day will ensure a memorable experience for all who attend. Guests are encouraged to explore the beautifully renovated spaces of the inn, enjoy refreshments, and check in on the haunted history of the hotel.

Event Highlights:

• Live Music by Muskoka Roads: Energetic performance to enliven the celebration.

• Car Show by Parry Sound Cruzers: Display of classic and custom cars.

• Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Official reopening at 2 PM.

“We are thrilled to welcome our community back to the Bala Bay Inn,” says Greg Knight,

Founder of “Muskoka BeerSpa” and Proprietor of the rejuvenated Bala Bay Inn. “This grand

reopening is a celebration of our history, our future, and our continued commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences for all of our guests. “Join us at the Bala Bay Inn on June 28th for a day of celebration, history, fun and maybe a ghost or two. This is an event you won’t want to miss!