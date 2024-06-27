OPP Investigate Stabbing In Midland

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are investigating an alleged assault with a weapon incident after the OPP Communication Centre received a complaint of an injured person at a Midland Avenue, Midland business that occurred on June 22, 2024 at approximately 1:36 p.m. after an altercation between two males on the property.

Officers and Simcoe County Paramedic Services arrived at the scene at approximately 1 :38 p.m. with paramedics triaging the 40 year old male victim at the scene followed by transporting to an area hospital. The injured male was treated and released for minor injuries’ consistent to that caused by an edged weapon.

Investigation is ongoing and investigators advise that this incident was targeted and at this time there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking that if a community member has information about this crime or dashcam video, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com